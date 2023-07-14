Horse advocates who gathered for a rally to save the wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park had a message for park officials: They want to work with the park to keep the herd.

Speaker after speaker at what was billed as the Bully Pulpit Rally on Thursday extended an offer to the National Park Service of expertise and support to help keep the horses, which park officials have said they would like to gradually remove.

“We want to work together,” said Mary Koncel of the American Wild Horse Campaign. “We want to make the Park Service think that there’s an opportunity here.”

Park officials are drafting a new management plan for the wild horses in the South Unit and longhorn steers on the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Park officials have said their initial preferred alternative is to gradually remove both herds -- which they classify as “livestock.”

Sherry Mills Moore, vice president of North Dakota Badlands Horse, a nonprofit group that for years helped the park round up and sell horses to preapproved buyers, also said members of her group stand ready to volunteer to help the park with the herd.

Comprehensive management of a “thriving, genetically sound herd of horses may be accomplished at a reasonable cost through the use of volunteers,” said Mills Moore, a retired Bismarck lawyer.

Members of North Dakota Badlands Horse worked cooperatively with park staff for at least 11 years to help with captures, to collect and pay for DNA specimens, register horses and connect them with owners, she said.

North Dakota Badlands Horse, Mills Moore said, “pledges to continue to support the horses as they contribute their important part of the national story represented by Theodore Roosevelt National Park.”

The Foundation for Shackleford Horses since 1998 has worked with the National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore to manage a herd of ponies -- a model that could be replicated, Koncel said.

“I think it can also happen at Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” she said, noting that multiple groups, public and private, have offered their assistance.

Gov. Doug Burgum and other state officials months ago offered to help the National Park Service manage the horses by offering expertise from equine programs at North Dakota State University and Dickinson State University, as well as other resources.

The American Wild Horse Campaign has offered its assistance, Koncel said.

“We hope park officials take us up on the offer,” she said.

Deb Lee Carson, who has photographed the park horses for years and co-founded Wild Lands, Wild Horses to advocate for the herd, said the horses are an important cultural and natural resource that should be protected by federal law.

“This isn’t the first time the public has stepped up to save these wilds,” she said, referring to public outcry when the Park Service sought for decades to remove the herd, until reversing course in 1971 to allow a historic demonstration herd.

“This herd is the people’s herd,” Carson said. If it weren’t for Theodore Roosevelt’s connection to the Little Missouri Badlands, where he ranched and hunted during the 1880s, the park wouldn’t have been established, and the herd wouldn’t have been preserved, she said.

She urged park officials to come to the table. “Let’s have a respectful conversation,” Carson said.

Several park officials, including Regional Director Herbert Frost and Angie Richman, superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, had a listening session on Wednesday in a meeting with a handful of horse advocates.

Park officials will release their draft environmental assessment, including a plan to manage the horses, this summer. Public comments will be accepted on the draft plan. The comments will be reviewed before the Park Service issues its formal plan.

Park officials, who were invited to attend the rally but weren’t present, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment and have said little publicly during the planning process except to say they welcome public input.

Christine Kman, of Dickinson, head of Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates and the organizer of the rally, said she wants a cooperative relationship with the park — a message she said she delivered a day earlier in the meeting with park officials.

“I think there are ways we can work together,” she said.

The park officials’ response? “They listened,” Kman said. “It was a listening session.”

As the rally drew to a close, Kman called upon her fellow advocates not to relent in the fight to keep the horses in the park.

“We’re not done yet,” she said.