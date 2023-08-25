A 2-mile stretch of northbound U.S. Highway 83 north of Coleharbor will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday due to an Army Corps of Engineers project along the east side of the roadway.

The stretch is between mile markers 155 and 157, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A pipeline will be installed on the east side of U.S. 83 from the Snake Creek Pumping Plant discharge center. Northbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane with no shoulder in the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced and motorists can expect minor delays and infrequent stopping by flaggers, DOT said.