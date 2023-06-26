A spill of source water at an injection well in Bowman County impacted rangeland, North Dakota regulators say.

Denbury Onshore LLC on Friday notified state agencies of the spill 9 miles southwest of Marmarth. The company estimated that about 200 barrels or 8,400 gallons of source water spilled due to a crack in equipment, and some of it left the well pad and flowed onto rangeland. No waterways were affected, according to the spill report filed with the state.

Source water is saltier than fresh water but not as salty as what's known as "brine" or "produced water," which is a byproduct of oil drilling. Source water is pumped up to the earth's surface from shallow rock formations and injected back down into deeper formations to try to push more crude into old oil wells as part of a process known as enhanced oil recovery.

Officials from the state Department of Environmental Quality are working with Denbury on cleanup and will monitor the investigation and remediation.