Source water spilled from a pipeline near Marmarth in southwestern North Dakota's Bowman County on Monday, according to state environmental officials.

Denbury Onshore LLC informed state agencies on Monday that a pipeline leak caused the spill of 1,800 barrels or 75,600 gallons of source water, impacting some range land. Source water is used for enhanced oil recovery. It is higher in solids and minerals than fresh water.

The pipeline has been isolated but recovery of fluids will be difficult due to steep terrain, according to the spill report on file with the state.

State officials will monitor the investigation and remediation efforts, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.