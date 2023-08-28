Detours will be in place for some State Street traffic in Bismarck starting Tuesday evening.

The State Street intersection at the westbound Interstate 94 ramps will be closed. Westbound traffic coming off the interstate will not be able to turn southbound on State Street. Northbound State Street traffic will not be able to use the westbound on-ramp. Traffic will be detoured north to Century Avenue, east to 19th Street and south to Divide Avenue.

The intersection at State Street and Capitol Avenue also will be closed during this time. Traffic will not be able to turn east or west, but northbound and southbound traffic on State Street will not be impacted. Traffic will be detoured to Divide Avenue.

The detours are expected to remain in place for about five days. The state Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan alternative routes.