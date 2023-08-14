A special monthlong effort among law enforcement in North Dakota to crack down on seat belt and child safety seat violations resulted in more than 800 tickets for those infractions.

The "Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign took place during July. A total of 2,077 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of those, 797 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 23 were for child restraint offenses.

There were numerous tickets for other infractions, including 847 for speeding. There were five drug arrests and six DUIs attributed to the patrols.

A new primary enforcement seat belt law took effect in the state on Aug. 1. An officer can now ticket someone for not wearing a seat belt even if the officer doesn't first observe another traffic offense.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.