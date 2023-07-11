Officials in northwestern North Dakota on Tuesday were searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Stanley.

Landon Shuffelen was reported missing to Stanley police Monday night. Authorities shortly before midday Tuesday issued a Silver Alert for the boy, asking members of the public statewide to be on the lookout for him.

Stanley-area residents were asked to check their properties, including outbuildings, sheds and unoccupied structures. Members of numerous emergency response agencies in the region were conducting a grid search for the boy.

He's described as 4 feet tall and weighing 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on foot wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, red shorts and no shoes.

People with information can contact the Stanley Police Department at 701-628-2677 or Mountrail County Dispatch at 701-628-2975.