Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old Rolla man who went overboard while fishing on Lake Sakakawea with his wife.

Richard and Roberta Mickelson were fishing about 5 miles south of Van Hook Resort in an area known as 8-pound Flats on Monday afternoon. Richard Mickelson was untangling fishing line from the boat motor when he fell in the water, according to the Mountrail County Sheriff's Department.

He was not wearing a life vest, and his wife was unable to get him back into the boat. The boat then drifted away.

The search involves officials with the Sheriff's Department, New Town Fire Department, Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, MHA Emergency Operation Center and volunteers. Aircraft also has been used.

The search will continue weather permitting, with divers on standby, authorities said.