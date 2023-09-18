Sanford Health is alerting thousands of patients about a data breach involving the imaging vendor the health system uses for its mobile heart screen trucks.

DMS Health Technologies experienced a data security incident between March 27 and April 24, according to Sanford. Patient information that was potentially compromised includes name, date of birth, date of service, physician name and exam type.

DMS is notifying 21,211 Sanford patients, including 10,334 in North Dakota. DMS will offer free identity monitoring services through Kroll to some affected patients.

Patients can contact DMS at 866-373-7164 to learn whether they have been affected. More information is at bit.ly/48lOxCs.