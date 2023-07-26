A meeting in Medora on Thursday will give residents an opportunity to comment on proposed roadway improvements within the city section of the Interstate 94 Business Loop.

The project includes Pacific Avenue from the Little Missouri River Bridge to Sixth Street, Little Missouri River Bridge improvements, and a mill and overly for the portion of roadway outside the city section from Exit 24 to Exit 27. The project is scheduled to wrap up in June 2026. There is not yet a cost estimate because officials are still evaluating numerous construction options, according to North Dakota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Nicole Peske.

More information on the project is at www.dot.nd.gov/MedoraBusinessLoop.

The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. Mountain time at the Medora Community Center, at 465 Pacific Ave. Representatives from the DOT and the Civil Science Inc. engineering firm will be on hand to answer questions.

People also can submit written comments. They must be postmarked or emailed by Aug. 11 to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 W. Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601, or comments@civilscience.com, with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 01234” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.

People who wish to request accommodations for Thursday's meeting should contact Heather Christianson at DOT's Civil Rights Division, at 701-328 2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.