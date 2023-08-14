Members of the public can comment on transportation conditions and land use plans in the Watford City area during a meeting from 5-7 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

The meeting is at the Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway in Watford City. Representatives from the city, the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Civil Science Inc. engineering firm will be on hand.

Watford City is updating its long-range transportation plan and its future land use plan. More information and a community survey is at www.WatfordLRTP.org.

Wednesday's meeting is the initial step in obtaining public input. An additional public meeting is likely to be held in the fall or winter.

Written comments also will be accepted. They must be mailed by Aug. 31 to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 531 W. Villard St., Suite 1, Dickinson, ND 58601, or emailed to comments@civilscience.com with "Public Input Meeting - PCN 23527" in the email subject heading.

People who need to request accommodations for Wednesday's meeting should contact City Planner Jake Walters at 701-444-8402 or jwalters@nd.gov.