The wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park got a resounding show of support as remnants of Old West “living history” in public comments about a new plan for managing the herd.

The National Park Service is conducting an environmental assessment for its proposed new “livestock management plan” for the horses, which number more than 185 and are dispersed among 15 bands roaming the park’s South Unit.

Earlier this year, park officials announced their preferred alternative would be to gradually remove the horses and a small herd of longhorn steers in the North Unit. But other alternatives call for a smaller horse herd or leaving the herd untouched.

Those presenting comments that took a position on “complete livestock removal” overwhelmingly wanted the horses and cattle to remain, according to a summary compiled by the National Park Service.

Forty-five comments supported completely removing the horses and cattle, while 2,867 opposed removal — a ratio of more than 63-to-1 in comments submitted during a 50-day period that ended Jan. 31.

The park service tallied a total of 7,331 categorized comments contained within more than 19,000 submissions, including online comments and letters. Seventy-nine organizations presented comments, including many wild horse advocacy groups.

“The wild horses are a wonderful asset to this beautiful natural place,” one comment favoring keeping the horses said. “The only reason we visit TRNP is to see the horses in their natural environment, a true piece of old west history. We can see buffalo and cattle all over but not wild horse herds.”

Another person who favors keeping the horses, which Theodore Roosevelt wrote of seeing during his ranching days in the 1880s, regards them as historically significant and worthy of preservation.

“The horses in the park are a living piece of history,” the person wrote. “They become a story of things gone by, like so many other things mankind has failed to protect and preserve. I strongly believe that the presence of the horses in the park should be preserved for future generations.”

A small minority of comments supported removing the horses and cattle.

“Domestic livestock are not native to this park’s natural ecological system and they compete for limited forage with native wildlife species that rely on the same forage and are already under stress from drought and other causes,” one person wrote.

But another commenter said wild horses are a native species and belong in the park along with bison and elk.

“They are native to North America and belong here,” the person wrote. “They contribute to ecosystem balance providing ecosystem services just by being on the land.”

Another wrote: “These horses have been surviving side by side with the wildlife for hundreds of years. … Wild horses will self-regulate. If there’s not enough food, they don’t need man’s interference. Please leave these wild horses alone.”

Some of those wanting to see the horses continue to roam the park supported a smaller herd, including at least one published comment that favored the park’s current goal of maintaining a herd of 35 to 60 horses, which has been park policy since a 1978 environmental assessment.

Reducing the herd size to 35 to 60 “would be the better option overall,” one person wrote.

But others disagreed with that view and cited research showing that a minimum herd size of 150-200 horses is needed to maintain a genetically healthy, viable herd.

Park officials didn’t immediately respond to email and phone messages, so it’s not clear what weight they will give to public comments in drafting the proposed environmental assessment, which is expected to be released this summer.

Once the draft is issued, another round of public comments will follow. After those comments are reviewed, a final environmental assessment and livestock management plan will be issued.

North Dakota public officials have overwhelmingly expressed support for keeping the horses and longhorns. Those urging the park to keep the horses include U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., Gov. Doug Burgum, the North Dakota Legislature through a unanimous resolution and the state’s five tribal leaders.