North Dakota's Agriculture Department has announced dates and locations for this year's round of Project Safe Send chemical collections.

The free program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. The chemicals are shipped out of state for incineration. The program is open to farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and other members of the public.

“Over the past 31 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.9 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and nonregulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

The program is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

This year there will be a dozen collections, beginning Tuesday in Carrington and ending July 28 in Underwood. In between there will be collections in Rugby (Wednesday), Langdon (Thursday), Larimore (Friday), Hettinger (July 18), Napoleon (July 19), Wyndmere (July 20), Casselton (July 21), Killdeer (July 25), Tioga (July 26) and Minot (July 27).

Collections will run from 8 a.m. to noon local time at the state Department of Transportation facilities in those cities. Addresses can be found at https://bit.ly/3PNogWG.

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should preregister. Contact Aubrey Sondrol at the Agriculture Department at 701-425-3016 or alsondrol@nd.gov. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted.

“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”