Produced water and crude oil spilled as a result of an equipment malfunction near Epping in northwestern North Dakota's Williams County on Sept. 2, according to state regulators.

State agencies were informed of the leak at a well pad operated by Tallgrass Water North Dakota LLC on Sept. 7. The leak led to the spill of 2,490 barrels or 104,580 gallons of produced water and 10 barrels or 420 gallons of crude oil as well. Produced water, or saltwater, is a waste byproduct of oil production. The spill was confined to the well pad.

Most of the spill has since been recovered, according to the spill report on file with the state.

The site has been inspected by a state official who will monitor remediation efforts, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources said.