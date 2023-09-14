Local dairy producers are left wondering what their futures hold after Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. announced the Bismarck milk production facility will cease operations and become solely a distribution facility.

The announcement earlier this month from the Edwardsville, Illinois-based company means an unknown number of production employees immediately lost their jobs, according to the company.

"Our difficult decision to transfer production to other Prairie Farms plants was made only after a long and careful review of options," Darin Copeland, Prairie Farms spokesman, said in a statement. "It was not a reflection of the work of the employees."

Some staff, including truck drivers, distribution workers, sales and administrative staff, will continue to operate the Bismarck distribution facility, Copeland said, and vendors of Prairie Farms products should see no disruption in deliveries. Attempts by the Tribune to reach Copeland by phone and email were unsuccessful.

The news took the people who supplied the plant with milk by surprise, especially producers like Jennifer and Andrew Holle, owners of Northern Lights Dairy near St. Anthony. The business trucked 100% of its milk to Prairie Farms in Bismarck.

"We are disappointed," Jennifer Holle said.

The owners of the family business were particularly disappointed because they relied on previous assurances the Bismarck production facility was viable when deciding to expand the herd by 300 head, Holle said. Northern Lights Dairy is now milking more than 900 cows.

North Dakota Commissioner of Agriculture Doug Goehring is disappointed too. In a statement Tuesday, Goehring said Prairie Farms' decision hurts the state's dairy producers.

“This will directly affect the dairies who currently have their milk trucked to Prairie Farms,” Goehring said. “With no other processors nearby, those dairies will likely pay for shipping longer distances that will be deducted from their milk checks. This will have a dramatic impact on their bottom line.”

The Holles are part of the North Dakota Milk Producers Association. That group said in a statement it is "banding together to support those that lost their milk market and are in jeopardy of losing their livelihoods."

"It will take time to come to a solution, but we are confident a reasonable outcome will be reached," the organization said.

No matter what the solution is, Holle said, Prairie Farms' decision to stop operations in Bismarck means the Holles and other dairy producers will face longer hauls to deliver their product. Those options, according to Holle, are plants in Pollock, South Dakota, or Perham, Minnesota. The result is longer hauls, higher shipping costs and a lower price for the producers. Bismarck's plant, a Class 1 fluid milk plant, pays a higher price than the others, classified as cheese plants.

"Now have to sell to a cheese plant and not a fluid milk plant," Holle said. "Scary financial times ahead for our farm."

Bob Hintz, owner of Hintz Dairy near Flasher, echoed Holle's sentiment.

"We're totally beside ourselves," Hintz said.

Hintz said since the announcement, Prairie Farms management has said nothing to producers who had their milk hauled to Bismarck. Hintz Dairy, like Northern Lights, had all of its product hauled to Bismarck. Hintz also wonders how hauling elsewhere will affect the farm's financial picture.

Both are among a group of producers who plan to meet with representatives from Land O'Lakes in the coming days about possible solutions. According to Hintz, Land O'Lakes used to own the Bismarck plant. Hintz said it was sold several years ago to Dean Foods and later purchased by Prairie Farms.

"Several of us talked about buying it ourselves," Hintz said. "But we couldn't pull it off. There's a huge investment there."

Goehring said since taking over in Bismarck, Prairie Farms made a number of updates to the facility, which he called good investments. While the Prairie Farms decision was disappointing, Goehring said he could understand the economics behind it.

"It's kind of like the chicken and the egg. Without dairies, you can't have processing, and unfortunately in the last year and a half we've lost dairy production," Goehring told the Tribune. "Which is ironic because 40 years ago the two largest dairy producing counties were were Emmons and Morton, right here smack-dab in the middle of the state."

Now, Morton and Emmons counties are home to nine dairy farms, according to a December 2022 census released by the state Department of Agriculture. Statewide, the number of dairy farms has fallen to 37.