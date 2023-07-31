Construction of a roundabout east of Watford City is prompting the closure of a portion of North Dakota Highway 73.

The closure runs from about 5 miles east of Johnsons Corner to the intersection of state Highway 22, according to the Department of Transportation. It will be in place until mid-September.

A detour is in place for eastbound traffic on N.D. 73 to use N.D. 23 at Johnsons Corner. Westbound traffic on N.D. 73 should use N.D. 22 and take N.D. 23 west back to N.D. 73.

The future roundabout will be at the intersection of highways 73 and 22, north of Mandaree. Construction began last spring.