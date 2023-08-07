FARGO — A pipeline to carry water from the Missouri River to east-central North Dakota and the Red River Valley has a funding commitment from the state to finish construction in less than a decade.

The North Dakota Legislature appropriated $180 million for the Red River Valley Water Supply Project for the 2023-2025 budget — a down payment toward $953 million lawmakers have committed through legislative intent.

If carried through, the funding would enable the $1.1 billion project to be complete by 2032, according to Duane DeKrey, general manager of the Garrison Diversion Conservancy District, which is overseeing the project.

“That is very good news,” DeKrey said.

Construction on the water project started in 2020. So far, a water intake structure on the Missouri River near Washburn, about 40 miles north of Bismarck, and an outlet south of Cooperstown that will empty into the Sheyenne River have been completed.

In between, workers will lay 125 miles of pipe 6-feet in diameter, with the capacity to carry water up to 165 cubic feet per second. The pipeline route largely follows the Highway 200 corridor.

So far, workers have installed three miles of pipe near Carrington, with another 7 1⁄2 miles slated this year and another 27 to 30 miles during the 2023-25 biennium. Funding also will enable design of another 72 miles of pipeline.

“They’re laying pipe as we speak,” DeKrey said, with three crew shifts working day and night.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the $180 million funding for the biennium starting July 1 is much larger than earlier installments.

“This is a huge commitment from our legislative partners,” he said.

Backers of the water supply project, which will be capable of serving about half of the state’s population, are considering asking legislators in the 2025 session to issue bonds to pay for the remainder of the project, Mahoney said.

“That would be extremely helpful,” he said, adding that bonding would accelerate construction, allowing savings from inflation, which adds $60 million to $100 million per year to the cost, he said.

“If we can get that to move faster, it would save money,” Mahoney said.

Water users for the project, including the cities of Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks and Cass Rural Water District, also will pay 25% of the cost.

The city of Fargo has been setting aside money for the project the last several years, with $700,000 allocated each of the last two years, Mahoney said. City officials predict that residential water users ultimately will be billed $2 or $3 per month, and are trying to minimize the amount, he said.

The water supply project will provide supplemental water during prolonged droughts. During the “Dustbowl,” the Red River in Fargo had zero flows for five months. The economic impact of a 1930s-style drought has been estimated at $32 billion over a decade.

North Dakota has permission to use the 74-mile McClusky Canal, owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and supplied by the Snake Creek Pumping Station on Lake Audubon, adjacent to Lake Sakakawea.

Using the McClusky Canal will save $300 million in capital costs and reduce operating costs by almost 50%, DeKrey said. The federal government, which has given Garrison Diversion permission to use the canal for the water supply project, maintains McClusky Canal.

Eventually, however, the state might decide to build enough pipeline capacity to eliminate the need for the McClusky Canal, designed to carry irrigation water, to provide redundancy and to avoid having to depend on the federal government, he said.

“You don’t know if you want all your eggs in one basket,” DeKrey said.