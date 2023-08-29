Produced water spilled from a pipeline 26 miles northeast of Williston in northwestern North Dakota's Williams County on Monday, according to state environmental officials.

Henry Hill Oil Services LLC informed state agencies on Monday that a pipeline leak caused the spill of 10,000 barrels or 420,000 gallons of produced water, impacting some wetland area. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals.

The pipeline has been isolated and cleanup is underway, according to the spill report on file with the state.

State officials have been on site and are monitoring remediation efforts, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.