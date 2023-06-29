FORT YATES -- The Standing Rock Reservation community has a new skate park to shred thanks to a nonprofit founded by a founding member of a world-famous grunge-rock band.

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament for the past 20 years has been building skate parks all over his home state of Montana. Now, he’s brought one to the North Dakota community of Fort Yates.

The Standing Rock Skate Park had its grand opening Tuesday at 143 Agency Ave. Over 600 people attended, many of them children. The $250,000 skate park was largely funded by Ament himself, with help from the Standing Rock Tribal Community and Nike N7, a branch of Nike that produces Indigenous-inspired products and aims to promote Indigenous youth in sports. Basketball courts funded by Nike were built beside the skate park.

Children, small and big, crowded the area either shooting hoops or gliding across the "pool" -- so named because a skate park bowl resembles an empty swimming pool. Volunteers handed out T-shirts, shoes and basketballs to participants.

Nonprofit organization Oúŋ partnered with Nike N7 and Ament's Montana Pool Service to make the skate park and courts happen. The women-led Indigenous nonprofit organization is centered in Standing Rock, and acted as a branch between the groups. Executive Director Billi Jo Beheler explained the partnership as one grounded in mutual respect and responsibility to one another. She highlighted during the event the Dakota Lakota belief of coming together.

“So today, right now, you see everyone coming together to celebrate life, and that is exactly the essence of Oúŋ. Oúŋ is a Lakota term meaning to live,” she said.

Montana Pool Service has built over 30 skate parks since its establishment in 1992, most of them in Montana. A friend of Ament suggested that he start building skate parks in North Dakota and told him about Standing Rock. Coming to the state seemed like a natural progression geographically, according to Ament, who grew up in Big Sandy, Montana, a small community like Fort Yates.

“Montana Pool Service has been focused on building parks in the most isolated rural communities, and it just so happens that a lot of the reservations are in the most isolated areas,” he said.

A worn basketball court used to sit were the skate park and basketball courts are now. Nike N7 ambassador and Fort Yates native Shauna Long recalled the cracks in the old courts.

Remarks were given by members of the Standing Rock and Fort Yates community, including Long, Beheler, and Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire. Each highlighted the significance of the park for the future generation of kids. Artist and skateboarder Di'Orr Greenwood from the Navajo Nation also spoke. She creates wood-burn art and designs Indigenous-inspired skateboards.

“Every one of us sitting here after experiencing the onslaught of generational trauma, we deserve to be here. Everybody here deserves to be here, and we are proof that anything is possible," Greenwood said.

The Standing Rock Skate Park was in the works for about a year and a half. The community was excited for the project from the get-go, Ament said. His organization got a chance to Zoom call with kids from Fort Yates Middle School and was glad to see a community of skateboarders already there.

Ament explained how communities are much more receptive to skate parks nowadays. It was just him in the beginning, but now around 35 people come from all over the world to support Montana Pool Service. The Standing Rock Skate Park's designer, Evergreen Skate Parks, has worked with Montana Pool Service in the past and is one of the top skate park builders in the world, according to Ament.

“Ten years ago we were having to go out and sort of reach out to communities because they didn't know that they needed a skate park at that point,” he said. “Now most of the communities feel like it’s a way to sort of make these small towns a more exciting place to raise a family.”

There are many kids who don’t resonate with team sports because they may not be big or competitive enough. Skateboarding offers a creative and physical outlet for those kids, according to Ament. Many skaters he knows are also painters or photographers.

“Skateboarding kind of bridges the gap. It’s like part sport, part art. Skateboarding has always been sort of a gateway to all sorts of creative,” he said.

Montana Pool Service has skate parks planned for about 10 towns and hopes to have at least three built a year. Future locations include Clinton and Glasgow in Montana as well as other parts of the country. Ament mentioned talks of helping build a skate park for the Navajo Nation in Arizona.

Ament also discussed a collaboration with Nike N7 to support youth in skateboarding. The Flow Team is a group of skaters whom Nike and Montana Pool Service provide with resources to further the sport. Members come from all over, and six of them were at the event. Greenwood is one of them, and another is 18-year-old Gloria White Bull, who is from Standing Rock.

“I believe skating has the ability to change and save lives, and I’m very grateful and words cannot express how happy I am,” she said.