A state group formed early this year to make recommendations for using money received under settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is holding a public listening session on Tuesday.

The Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee event is in Meeting Room A at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Central time. The library is at 515 Fifth St. in downtown Bismarck. People who need to request accommodations should contact Amy Lies at 701-328-8933, 711 (TTY) or amlies@nd.gov.

People also can join online at bit.ly/3EiFG6N, or remotely by calling 701-328-0950 and using Conference ID 976 897 091#. People unable to attend can provide written comments by email to amlies@nd.gov.

Gov. Doug Burgum in January created the committee to advise the state on the distribution of funds received under settlement agreements, and to make recommendations to the state Department of Health and Human Services on how the money should be used to help combat opioid misuse. The move was at the recommendation of the Attorney General’s Office.

More than three-fourths of the 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 involved an opioid, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said that an average of 220 people died each day of that year from an opioid overdose.

North Dakota might receive up to $62 million over the next four to 18 years under 11 settlement agreements with 13 opioid companies, according to Burgum's office. The 2023 Legislature in House Bill 1447 created a fund in the state treasury for the money.

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller chairs the committee. Voting members are State Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness, North Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Brandon Solberg, Office of Recovery Reinvented Managing Director Jonathan Holth, North Dakota Association of Counties Executive Director Aaron Birst, North Dakota State Association of City and County Health Officials Executive Director Mary Korsmo, and North Dakota League of Cities Deputy Director and Staff Attorney Stephanie Dassinger Engebretson.