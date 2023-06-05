North Dakota's State Radio division is facing a spike in 911 hang-up calls or misdials due to cellular technology, part of a nationwide trend.

The division that coordinates 911 services in the state had more than 1,600 hang-ups or misdials through May, compared to about 440 at the same time last year. This year's total so far is about four times more than average.

The issues stem from changes to mobile device emergency settings, some of which have automatic crash detection technology and features that will dial 911 when certain buttons are pressed. Some phones have settings where 911 is dialed when the power and volume buttons are held down simultaneously. A 911 call might also be initiated by pressing the power button five times in rapid succession.

Mobile users can check the settings on their devices to avoid a misdial, or talk to their service providers.

“Even if you do misdial, please stay on the line and let our dispatchers know that the call was a mistake,” State Radio Director Darin Anderson said. “We have a checklist and hang-up procedure we use that requires time and can put a significant strain on public safety resources. If there is a hang-up, we still need to do callbacks and confirm the caller is OK.”

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said responding to hang-up 911 calls takes troopers away from regular patrols.

“Those calls can really take away from our normal duties," he said. "We understand that mistakes happen. No one gets in trouble for misdialing 911, but it’s critically important that the person stays on the line to communicate with our dispatchers. It saves a lot of time.”