A record number of people attended the North Dakota State Fair in Minot this year.

The nine-day event that concluded Saturday drew 356,534 people, up more than 13% from last year and about 11% higher than the previous high of 320,485, in 2013, fair officials announced Monday.

There was relatively good weather for the event, with little rainfall, though temperatures during a brief heat wave at the start of the fair reached into the 90s for several days, according to National Weather Service statistics.

The fair featured concerts, a parade, rodeo action, livestock shows, more than 40,000 exhibits, food stands and carnival rides. Carnival attendance was up 8% this year, according to fair officials.

The Saturday, July 22, Jelly Roll concert was a sellout, with 18,000 tickets sold. The Ludacris and T-Pain concert that kicked off the fair the previous night had 14,016 attendees. Attendance for Eric Church was 16,505, for Whisky Myers 7,226 and for Joe Nichols 6,582.

The fair is annually the largest event in North Dakota, and one that pumps tens of millions of dollars into the economy of the state's fourth-largest city.

Next year's fair is Friday, July 19, through Saturday, July 27. More information is at https://ndstatefair.com/.