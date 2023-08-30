North Dakota National Guard troops who helped with security at the U.S.-Mexico border for the past month are back home.

About 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company spent 30 days at the southern border, helping with a state of Texas operation. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in June signed an executive order formally authorizing the deployment. The North Dakota Emergency Commission that month approved a $2.2 million loan from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to send the troops south. The loan ultimately will be repaid with taxpayer money.

Burgum on Wednesday announced that the soldiers had returned.

“Border security is national security, and these North Dakota National Guard soldiers made the most of their time at the border, doing an outstanding job of supporting Operation Lone Star to limit illegal crossings and enhance public safety,” he said.

About 125 members of the Bismarck-based 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment also are deployed at the border, on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The yearlong deployment began last October.

North Dakota National Guard units have provided support at the southwest border during more than 10 deployments since 2006.