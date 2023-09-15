State regulators on Friday voted to reopen a siting permit for a regional carbon dioxide pipeline that has been a source of contention in North Dakota for almost a year.

The 2-1 vote by the state Public Service Commission comes in response to Summit Carbon Solutions filing a petition for reconsideration on its proposed 2,000-mile interstate carbon dioxide storage pipeline after the PSC unanimously decided to deny the project in August.

Summit will now have the opportunity to present new evidence for the PSC to cross examine at an undetermined date. The commission will make the decision on whether the project poses minimal risk to the environment and the welfare of North Dakota residents, which the commission previously decided that Summit had failed to demonstrate.

Within Summit's petition for reconsideration were a number of changes to its original application including reroutes farther outside of Bismarck and off of certain parcels of property. Other issues the PSC brought up in its denial were also addressed in the petition including wildlife management areas and locations with potential geological instability; a cultural resource survey; and the proposed route's proximity to BNI coal mining operations.

The PSC decision on Friday did not make a determination on the strength of Summit's new evidence.

"They made an argument that they intend to resolve the deficiencies but the evidence of being able to successfully do that has to come in a hearing where the opposition and us can cross examine," said Commission Chair Randy Christmann.

Summit requested a one-day rehearing limited to the issues brought up in its petition, but the commission indicated that it would decide the parameters of the rehearing and what it would include.

The PSC decision was made by Christmann, Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart and Administrative Law Judge Tim Dawson. Dawson late last year was appointed as a substitute decision-maker in the case to replace Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, who recused herself from any siting decisions pertaining to the pipeline. Fedorchak and her husband own land in Oliver County and signed a contract with Summit to store carbon dioxide there.

Christmann and Dawson voted in favor of approving the reconsideration. Haugen-Hoffart was opposed.

Part of Haugen-Hoffart's opposition was with the amount of changes Summit had proposed to the PSC in its petition for reconsideration.

Haugen-Hoffart argued that these changes should have been addressed by the company over the course of five hearings held earlier this year.

Christmann took issue with the amount of time another application would take, citing the state administrative code requiring a “just, speedy, and inexpensive determination.”

Summit first submitted its siting application to the PSC in October 2022. PSC Director of Public Utilities Victor Schock had previously told the Tribune that a new application would entail a similar timeline.

Christmann argued that this would not just be a detriment to Summit, but also to those opposed to the project as their testimony would not be included in the new application unless they took the time to retestify.

"If we do a reconsideration, that is still on the record here," he said.

Summit said in a statement that it appreciated the PSC's decision.

Attorney Brian Jorde, who represents landowners across the route, took issue with the decision on numerous fronts, arguing that prior testimony could be held as an exhibit in the new hearings.

Attorney Derrick Braaten, who represents Emmons County as an intervenor said, "We respect the PSC’s commitment to transparency and will continue to push for recognition of the importance of local government and local control being respected and adhered to in these types of proceedings."

Other intervenors did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.