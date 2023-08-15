North Dakota oil production rose in June from the previous month, increasing by 3% after staying flat in May, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

The state produced an average of nearly 1.17 million barrels per day.

Natural gas production rose by 3% to more than 3.25 billion cubic feet per day.

“All of the numbers are really good news,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said Tuesday.

The state's figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading at $82.51 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with an average of $70.27 in June and $71.62 in May. The highest price on record was $134 in June 2008.

“The period of low oil prices has left us,” Helms said.

He attributed the jump in prices to demand for oil outpacing supply. This price level will mean “slow growth” for oil production across the country, according to Helms.

“That’s been the story in North Dakota for some time, but you’re seeing it in all the basins,” he said.

The state's drilling rig count as of Tuesday was 41, up from 37 in July. Rig count statewide is expected to return to the mid-forties and continue to gradually increase over the next two years, according to Mineral Resources.

Well completion, which is the process needed to prepare a well for production, was at 85 in June and 83 in July, above the level needed to keep production stable.

“Next month we ought to be reporting another production increase,” Helms said.

Seventy wells were permitted in July. The state is now at above 18,000 active wells, an all-time high.

Producers had a 94% natural gas capture rate across the state in June, down from 95% in May. The state target of 91% aims to cut into the wasteful flaring of natural gas due to a lack of pipeline infrastructure and processing capacity. Gas capture rose on the Fort Berthold Reservation to 98%.

Helms said the statewide drop in gas capture, along with the rise in increase on Fort Berthold was an indication of oil producers moving out from the core area of oil production toward the Tier 2 area.

Helms referred to Fort Berthold as "kind of the core of the core."

As production moves outward, infrastructure will need to follow in order to keep flaring down. Low natural gas prices were discouraging the needed infrastructure development, according to Helms.

Gas capture volume hit a new high in June, but “There’s going to be a little bit of a struggle to maintain gas capture,” he said.