Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has activated the North Dakota Harvest Hotline.

The service that was first implemented in 1992 helps hook up farmers who need custom combiners with commercial harvesters looking for work.

“Farmers who need custom combining and combiners looking for a job should call us at 701-328-5110,” Goehring said. “Your name and information will be entered into the Harvest Hotline database to be matched up with other callers.”

Agriculture Department employees will answer calls weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers can leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free.

A self-service Harvest Hotline map also is available again this year on the department website, http://www.nd.gov/ndda/. Click on "Resource Maps."