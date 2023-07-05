North Dakota Catholic Conference Executive Director Christopher Dodson is stepping down after almost three decades, citing medical reasons.

Dodson on Wednesday announced he will leave the position upon the selection of his replacement. He's led the organization for 28 years. The Catholic Conference essentially is the public policy voice for the Roman Catholic Church, acting as the official liaison for the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Bismarck and Fargo and connecting parishioners to their local state legislators. More information is at https://ndcatholic.org/.

Dodson has been a familiar presence at the state Capitol during legislative sessions, testifying on a broad range of issues including abortion and transgender issues.

“Serving in this position has been a privilege and a blessing," Dodson said in a statement. "For me, someone who loves the law, the political process and the church, I cannot imagine a better vocation. But I have health challenges before me, and the time has come to focus on other parts of my time on this earth.”

Dodson, an attorney, started with the North Dakota Catholic Conference in 1994 as its health care advocate and became the executive director in 1995. Pope Francis this year bestowed Dodson with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross for distinguished service to the “Church and Pope.” It is one of the highest honors that the Pope can bestow upon lay people.

Bishop John Folda of Fargo, who serves as conference president, said he and Bishop David Kagan of Bismarck "are deeply grateful for Christopher's service to the Dioceses of Bismarck and Fargo."

"With expertise, he has worked tirelessly for decades to give Catholic social teaching practical effect in the public square," Folda said. "He has been absolutely instrumental in protecting human life, safeguarding religious liberty, and defending the dignity and needs of the poor and marginalized."