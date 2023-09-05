Commercial airline boardings in North Dakota in July were up nearly 12% from the same month in 2022, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

There were 99,448 total passengers at the airports in Bismarck, Minot, Fargo, Grand Forks, Dickinson, Williston, Jamestown and Devils Lake, with seven of the eight facilities posting gains from the previous year.

Bismarck was up 8.3%, Dickinson 3.6% and Williston 14.7%. The increase at Hector International in Fargo — the state’s largest airport — was 13%. Jamestown saw a decrease of 7.3%.

The Fargo and Devils Lake airports set passenger records for the month, at 44,902 and 1,032, respectively. Both of the cities’ previous records came in 2019, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic that sent passenger numbers in the state plummeting to historic lows in 2020.

The Devils Lake and Fargo airports were the only ones that saw increases this past July from four years ago. Bismarck had a drop of 16.9% from July 2019, Dickinson was down 4.8% and Williston declined 13.2%.

Year-to-date boardings statewide stand at 649,410, up 10.6% from the same time frame in 2022. Bismarck is up 4.6%, Dickinson up 14.8% and Williston 27.5% higher.

Delta Air Lines had the largest North Dakota market share in July, of 42%, followed by United with 28% and Allegiant with 16%. American had 12% and Frontier 2%.

The full report is at bit.ly/47J1Zjg.