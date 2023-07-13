A concession stand fire prompted the evacuation of a movie theater in Williston.

There were about 70 people inside the Grand Theatre, and they all made it safely out emergency exits on Wednesday, according to the Williston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. with three fire engines and a ladder truck, and police arrived to provide traffic control in the area. Heavy smoke was coming from the front entrance of the theater, and flames were visible in the front concession stand area in the main lobby.

Firefighters had the flames extinguished in about five minutes. Investigators did not immediately release a cause of the fire.

A block of Main Street was closed for about an hour due to the fire response.