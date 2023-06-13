A New Town woman who is part of the movement to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women has received a 2023 Bush Fellowship.

Agnes Yellow Bear is among 24 people in the Upper Midwest and among five North Dakotans named Bush Fellows. They'll each received a $100,000 grant to further their visions and leadership skills.

Yellow Bear is a member of the Kawacatoose First Nation in Canada. She is an advocate for initiatives focused on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, girls and two-spirit people.

"Two-spirit" is an adjective used by some Indigenous people as an umbrella term to describe those who are not straight and/or cisgender. Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is a grassroots movement to draw attention to disproportionate violence against Indigenous people, particularly women and children, and the lack of data in law enforcement agencies.

The Minnesota-based Bush Foundation awards millions of dollars each year in grants and other investments in Minnesota, the Dakotas and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography. A Bush Fellowship provides recipients with funding over one to two years to pursue learning experiences that help develop leadership skills and relationships to help them foster change. This year nearly 600 people applied.

Yellow Bear encourages families to be at the center of the movement to prevent violence against Indigenous people. She'll use her fellowship to learn from mentors around the world who are engaged in violence prevention, according to the Bush Foundation. She also will pursue training in organizing techniques to inspire connection, collaboration and problem-solving in her community.

Other 2023 Fellows from North Dakota are:

Katie Dachtler, Grand Forks, a Korean adoptee who is working to build a more inclusive community.

Hillary Kempenich, Grand Forks, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa who facilitates healing through the arts.

Shanda Poitra, Belcourt, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa who helps Native women and girls develop self-defense tools.

Joseph Williams, Fargo, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate working to create a national hub for Native American arts and culture.

“Each of this year’s Fellows has already made vital contributions to their communities,” said Anita Patel, vice president of grantmaking for the Bush Foundation. “The Bush Fellowship is an investment in their potential to lead even greater change in the future so that our region works better for everyone.”

The program has provided support to more than 2,000 people in the past six decades. The application period for the 2024 Bush Fellowship is Aug. 22 to Sept. 21. For more information, go to www.bushfoundation.org.