Two high school fishing teams from North Dakota finished in the Top 10 at the High School Fishing World Finals over the weekend.

Bismarck brothers Logan and Ryan Bullinger finished fifth, with a three-fish weight of 9 pounds 14 ounces. The team of Alex Martel, of Christine, and Carson Dewald, of Jamestown, finished ninth, with a weight of 9 pounds 3 ounces.

Nearly 400 teams competed in the World Finals and National Championship over the weekend on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The winning World Finals team, from Arizona, had a weight of 10 pounds 9 ounces. The Student Angler Federation puts on the tournament.

The Bullinger brothers earlier this month won the North Dakota High School Fishing State Championship for the third year in a row. The team of Martel and Dewald finished second.