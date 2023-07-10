Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make a stop this week in southwestern North Dakota communities.
Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops, with local time listed, are:
Tuesday
- Hettinger, Armory, 13th St. S., 12:30 p.m. until gone
- Bowman, Bowman County Fairground, 12 U.S. Highway 12, 2 p.m. until gone
Wednesday
- Dickinson, Biesiot Activities Center, 398 State Ave., 9-11 a.m.
- Richardton, St. Mary Social Center parking lot, 332 Second St. N., 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- New Salem, Security First Bank, 700 Ash Ave., 1:15-2 p.m.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.