An 11-year-old boy from the northwestern North Dakota town of Stanley who went missing has been found safe.

Authorities on Tuesday night canceled a Silver Alert that had been issued at midday asking members of the public statewide to be on the lookout for Landon Shuffelen.

The boy ultimately was located in Stanley by law enforcement officers. Authorities provided no further details.

Landon was reported missing to Stanley police Monday night. Area residents were asked to check their properties, including outbuildings, sheds and unoccupied structures. Members of numerous emergency response agencies in the region on Tuesday conducted a grid search for the boy.