Authorities have identified a 56-year-old Minot woman who died in a motorcycle crash in Morton County over the weekend.
Tami Petersen-Ness was riding in a group of about 60 motorcycles on County Road 139 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Her motorcycle clipped another bike about 2 miles east of New Salem and went in the ditch, throwing her, according to the Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital.
The other motorcycle stayed upright, and the driver was not injured. She was identified as Stephanie Murray, 37, of Wilton.