Minot Air Force Base is building a facility to house modern helicopters that the base will get in coming years.

The new MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters will replace the military's Vietnam-era Bell UH-1N Huey choppers, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The Minot base is in line to get 11 of the helicopters by 2027, according to Cramer's office. The base right now has eight Hueys, according to Hoeven's office.

The base also is getting a $140 million facility to house the Grey Wolfs. Ground was broken for the project on Tuesday, culminating what Hoeven said was eight years of work.

The facility will include a 133,000-square-foot building and 30,000 square yards of apron and taxiway space to support the Grey Wolfs, the 54th Helicopter Squadron and the 91st Security Forces Group tactical response force.

The Minot base is home to B-52 bombers and also oversees Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles in underground silos in the northwestern and north central North Dakota countryside. Helicopters are used in missile field security work.

“Minot Air Force Base is on the front lines of our national defense on a daily basis and is growing evermore central to our security, as our adversaries grow bolder and attempt to exceed our capabilities,” Hoeven said in a statement. “That’s why our nuclear modernization efforts are so critical."

The U.S. Air Force announced the Grey Wolf helicopters in 2019, saying it will procure 84 of them from Boeing under a $3 billion contract, mainly to support the the nation’s ICBM fields in North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. Joint Base Andrews in Maryland also is getting the new helicopter, for security in the Washington, D.C., area.

Benefits of the new helicopters include a 50% increase in cruising speed and range, a 30% larger cabin and state-of-the-art avionics technology, according to Boeing. The Air Force in 2019 said the name was chosen because the wild grey wolf of northern North America "strikes fear in the hearts of many."