A sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County resulted in one DUI arrest.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on Saturday, Sept. 9, on state Highway 200 about a mile west of Hazen. Officers stopped 141 vehicles and screened seven drivers over a two-hour period.

Saturation patrols in the county that followed the checkpoint resulted in multiple arrests including one for drugs, one for reckless driving and two for minors consuming alcohol.

The goal of sobriety checkpoints is to deter people from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Mercer County effort was part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.