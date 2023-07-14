Two Williston residents were seriously injured when they were thrown from a golf cart whose driver allegedly was drunk.

The 2012 Club Car golf cart was traveling too fast on a city street when the driver attempted to make a turn about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol. Two of the three passengers were ejected.

A 41-year-old man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized in Williston, while a 44-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Minot hospital, authorities said.

A 40-year-old male passenger and the 37-year-old male driver remained in the cart and were not hurt. Both are from Williston. The driver was arrested on a charge of criminal vehicular injury. Formal charges were pending.

Names of those involved were not immediately released.