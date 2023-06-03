Public meetings are scheduled in Bismarck and Tappen next week on two major projects planned on Interstate 94.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is completing an engineering and feasibility study for I-94 Midway and the Grant Marsh Bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan. I-94 Midway is the section just across the bridge where I-94 and I-194 meet. I-194 runs between the interstate and the Memorial Highway business loop.

A public input meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Huckleberry House, 1700 River Road in Bismarck. It will have an open house format with a presentation starting at 6 p.m. A prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available following the meeting on the DOT website at www.dot.nd.gov; click Public Meetings under Quick Links.

The bridge is reaching the end of its life and will need replacement in the future, according to DOT. That presents an opportunity to consider improvements for the I-94 and I-194 roadways and ramps in conjunction with replacement alternatives for the bridge, the agency said.

More information on the study is at bit.ly/43ljd3D.

People who can't attend the pubic input meeting can submit written comments by June 20 to Theresa Maahs, Stantec, 100 Collins Ave., Suite 101, Mandan, ND 58554, or email to Theresa.Maahs@stantec.com with “Public input meeting” in the subject heading.

Tappen meeting

The Tappen meeting is to discuss proposed improvements and detour routes for the Pettibone Interchange Bridge (Exit 217) east of Tappen. The project consists of replacing the existing bridge and reconstructing parts of the interchange ramps, approach roadways and frontage roads.

The meeting is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Tappen City Hall, 118 N. Main St. It will have an open house format with a DOT representative on hand. Information handouts and exhibits will be provided. Materials also will be available on the DOT website.

Written comments must be postmarked or emailed by June 23 to Travis Brossart, Bridge Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave., Bismarck, ND 58504; email to tbrossart@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23344” in the subject heading.

People who need to request accommodations for either the Bismarck or Tappen meeting should contact Heather Christianson at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

Other projects

DOT has announced some other highway projects in the region.

Crews on Monday will begin minor structural repairs on the north and south ends of the Walter Hjelle Bridge on state Highway 200A crossing the Missouri River west of Washburn.

Work will occur during the daylight hours through next weekend. Flagging will be in place to guide traffic while the eastbound driving lane is closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on North Dakota Highway 21 about 8 miles south of New England. The project includes road widening, culvert work, and guardrail improvements from mile marker 24 to 45.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be lowered. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Pilot cars and flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

Ditch mowing

DOT plans to begin mowing a 7-10-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways starting the week of June 15.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow noninterstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact the department office in the district: Bismarck, 701-328-6950; Dickinson, 701-227-6500; Williston, 701-774-2700. District information and a map also can be found at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.