The now-under-construction Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library isn’t the only new attraction coming to this popular cowboy heritage town in the Little Missouri Badlands.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation is planning new additions that include a hotel with about 80 beds, a new rodeo arena complex and a cabin resort for visitors.

The new facilities are part of a strategic initiative by the foundation board that is looking ahead to a new era of tourism in Medora once the presidential library opens in July 2026, an attraction expected to draw many thousands of additional visitors.

True to Medora’s cowboy roots, the foundation is planning what it calls its Western Heritage project, which will include a new rodeo arena, practice arena, equine learning center, interactive children’s center and 200 covered horse stalls and campground.

“That’s a big, big project for us,” said Randy Hatzenbuhler, president of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation. “We want people to sense the western heritage, whether they’re from the east or west. We want it to be iconic. We want it to be a statement facility,” on par with the Medora Musical and Bully Pulpit Golf Course.

The Western Heritage development is planned for land the foundation owns west of the Little Missouri River in Medora, where Theodore Roosevelt stepped off the train when he first came to the Badlands to hunt buffalo in 1883.

The Bully Pulpit Golf Course has been upgraded, with improvements to five holes and the addition of a 19th hole so players will have a full 18-hole course in the event a hole has to be taken out of play for maintenance.

The next phase will be to create an “event barn” in the area to host corporate meetings, events and wedding receptions, Hatzenbuhler said.

The event barn will be a prominent part of the Bully Pulpit Crescent Butte Ranch, which also could include riding stables.

The hotel, still being planned, will be open year-round, as the presidential library will be, and is part of an effort to extend visitation beyond the traditional summer season, Hatzenbuhler said.

“We’re gearing up to be year-round,” and to accommodate an increased number of visitors, he said.

Visitation at Theodore Roosevelt National Park reached all-time highs in 1976, 1977 and 1978, during and following the nation’s bicentennial celebration. The park typically has more than 800,000 visitors per year, and the Medora Musical draws more than 125,000 -- numbers expected to spike once the library opens.

“We expect it to have a big impact,” he said of the presidential library, which will overlook Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park on a butte adjacent to the Medora Musical, which will share parking space with the library.

“You can feel the anticipation, the excitement for it,” Hatzenbuhler said.

To accommodate the influx, the foundation is planning to build a ranch resort with a minimum of 20 cabins -- and possibly more than 40 -- each with two or four bedrooms near the Bully Pulpit Golf Course, with possible sport shooting facilities.

The cabins will provide more accommodations, but there also are plans in the early stages for a western-themed hotel, which likely will have about 80 rooms, and the foundation is exploring private partners.

“My hope is we find the right partner,” Hatzenbuhler said. A couple of possible hotel locations have been identified.

“We’re looking at all those options,” Hatzenbuhler said. “We’re studying all of that right now.”

Because of the visibility Medora will gain from the presidential library, the town of 121 will become known to a much larger public, he said.

“I think we’re starting to set the quality standards at the highest levels,” Hatzenbuhler said. The challenge will be to keep Medora’s charms — to add without detracting, he said.

The recent addition in Medora of Point to Point Park, with a lazy wading river mimicking the Little Missouri River, a miniature golf course, a zip line ride to the top of a butte and a hiking trail is a small example of the increased variety of attractions, Hatzenbuhler said.

To help attract the workforce required for being open throughout the year, the foundation has built a three-story, 32-unit apartment building, “Wild Horse Place,” to house workers.

“That’s full,” with 60% of residents foundation employees, and others including National Park Service employees who work at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Hatzenbuhler said.

“This really was an idea of how we meet the community’s needs,” he said.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation, city of Medora, Billings County and National Park Service have been engaged in joint planning for transportation, infrastructure and public service needs to address the larger number of visitors.

“Parking is being addressed,” Hatzenbuhler said, with a possible trolley service under consideration, along with water capacity and street improvements.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is engaged in studying traffic needs. Plans call for phased-in improvements to Pacific Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Medora that connects with Interstate 94.

Later transportation studies will examine a possible western access route to the presidential library and Medora Musical as well as possible changes to I-94 exits. Sign and paving improvements have been approved for exit 24, the western interchange to Medora, said Stacy Hanson, assistant local government engineer for NDDOT.

In early stages of planning, engineers will study to determine whether the bridge over the Little Missouri River on Pacific Avenue should be widened and whether roundabouts would help to handle increased traffic, she said.

“These are still very preliminary concepts,” she said.

Medora residents are generally looking forward to the presidential library opening, and the greater visitation that will come with it, said Mayor Todd Corneil, who runs Todd’s Old Time Parlor and Gift Shop.

“I think people are excited,” he said. “You always are faced with uncertainty. What’s it going to look like in a couple of years?”

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation is developing an 11-lot Sully Creek housing subdivision, located 1½ miles south of Medora, near Sully Creek State Park. All 11 lots are sold, Hatzenbuhler said.

The city doesn’t have any current expansion plans, Corneil said. Any expansion in Medora would be in an extraterritorial zone, where planning and zoning authority is shared with Billings County, he said.

“That’ll come later if it comes at all,” Corneil said.