Summit Carbon Solutions is facing potential issues with rules and decisions at the county level as it seeks approval from North Dakota regulators for its planned regional carbon dioxide storage project, leading to questions over state and local authority in project siting.

Summit on Tuesday withdrew a conditional use permit application before the Oliver County Commission regarding construction related to two injection wells for its CO2 storage facility, the ending point for a 2,000-mile interstate pipeline.

This followed a vote last week by the county's Planning and Zoning Board to recommend that the county commission deny the permit, following multiple meetings between the board and the company. The county commission would have made the ultimate decision on the matter.

"We have a lot of faith in what Planning and Zoning does," Commission Chair Lee Husfloen said at Tuesday's commission meeting.

A conditional use permit allows land to be used in a different manner than what it was originally zoned for. Summit had proposed to use agricultural land for industrial purposes.

Summit said it was withdrawing the application due to the timing of construction being delayed, its desire to provide the commission with more information, and the company's belief that the Planning and Zoning Board went outside of its jurisdiction in what could be considered for the permit.

Summit representative Jay Volk said the conditional land use permit should regard use of roadways and dust control but that many of the matters raised at the Planning and Zoning Board were unrelated to these issues.

The state Department of Mineral Resources regulates injection wells for CO2 storage, with final decisions made by the state Industrial Commission, which regulates oil and gas development. There have already been four projects approved across the state comprising five storage facilities. Two of these wells are in Oliver County for Project Tundra, Minnkota Power Cooperative's planned CO2 storage project.

The department told the Tribune it was reviewing the county's authority in decisions regarding injection wells based on Environmental Solutions v. Dunn County, a 2017 state Supreme Court case which concluded that the Industrial Commission has final say over a county on the location of oil and gas waste treating plants.

Volk told the county commission, "We brought these conditional land use permits forward through Planning and Zoning more from the transparency side of the project."

Oliver County Auditor Jaden Schmidt told the Tribune that the reasons the Planning and Zoning Board voted to recommend denial of the permit last week included safety concerns and not enough transparency from Summit.

“Every time (the board) gets new information from Summit, it changes a little here or there,” she said.

Schmidt added that the board said it did not see the project as bringing benefits to the county.

A spokesperson for Summit said the county would see a number of benefits from the project, highlighting tax revenues it would receive, the potential for job creation and the easement money provided to landowners in the county.

County challenges

Summit's planned Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is to move CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas and Minnesota to Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

North Dakota's three-member Public Service Commission on Aug. 4 rejected Summit's proposed 320-mile route in the state, citing several reasons including that Summit had not adequately addressed sensitive geological areas and landowner concerns. Summit has asked the PSC to reconsider.

Burleigh and Emmons counties have filed challenges to Summit's petition for reconsideration alongside other intervenors in the siting application. Local ordinances are under contention in the challenges.

Both counties earlier this year placed restrictions on pipelines carrying hazardous materials within their borders, in response to Summit's project.

Summit sought to have the ordinances declared superseded and preempted, arguing that recent changes to state law made local zoning ordinances other than road use agreements automatically preempted if a permit was granted by the PSC. The company's attorney wrote that even if the law did not automatically preempt local ordinances, the Burleigh and Emmons rules are still “unreasonably restrictive.”

The PSC in its denial of the route permit decided that whether local ordinances in this case would be superseded was moot. The reasoning in the order was that Summit had not filed a variance or waiver with either county, but there was some disagreement on this among the decision-makers.

The matter came down to a question of whether it was settled that a PSC approval would automatically override the counties' ordinances, leaving it open for how a similar request would be handled in the future.

In its petition for reconsideration Summit again seeks to override local ordinances.

Derrick Braaten, the attorney representing Emmons County in the case, argued that the decision to override county ordinances is not automatic. He said the PSC must make a decision on whether a company has met the burden of proof needed for local ordinances to be voided, which he said Summit has not.

Burleigh County has not yet been approved as an intervenor in the siting application, but it submitted a challenge as well. County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer argued that counties have the right to adopt ordinances for the zoning of pipelines and that routes through the county that do not violate local rules are available. She added that Summit's petition did not include enough information regarding where the proposed reroute of the pipeline would be within the county.

Burleigh County's prior petition to intervene in the siting permit was denied due to this issue having been declared moot during the PSC denial. The new petition says the county "has a legal interest in its authority to enact ordinances and respond to challenges of that authority and those ordinances."