Lightning is believed to be the cause of an explosion and fire at an oil production site east of Williston.

No injuries were reported in the incident in the area of state Highway 1804 and 125th Avenue Northwest.

Emergency personnel with the Williston and Epping Rural fire departments responded to the scene about 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Williston Fire Department. Officials with the Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Williams County/Williston Emergency Management Office also were dispatched.

Several storage tanks caught fire. The blaze was brought to a controlled burn, and Highway 1804 is open to traffic, according to the department. Residents in the area were advised to turn off home air systems if any smoke drifted in their direction.