The "Speeding Slows You Down" enforcement campaign began Tuesday and runs through Aug. 17. A similar effort last spring resulted in 2,815 citations for speeding.

“Aggressive drivers can follow too closely and change lanes frequently without signals. They are a danger to themselves and everyone else. Make every attempt to get out of the way if you are confronted by an aggressive driver,” Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said in a statement.