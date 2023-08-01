Law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols this month targeting speeders and aggressive drivers.
The "Speeding Slows You Down" enforcement campaign began Tuesday and runs through Aug. 17. A similar effort last spring resulted in 2,815 citations for speeding.
“Aggressive drivers can follow too closely and change lanes frequently without signals. They are a danger to themselves and everyone else. Make every attempt to get out of the way if you are confronted by an aggressive driver,” Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said in a statement.
North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.