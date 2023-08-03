Retired doctor Tom Jacobsen’s great aunt was a Congregational missionary on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the late 1800s. He would eventually inherit from her 22 Lakota ledger art drawings that serve as a glimpse of her time there.

The drawings -- some valued at up to $15,000 -- are displayed on Jacobsen’s wall in his home in Hettinger. He didn’t always know their worth nor their meaning. He discovered their value when he took them to an appraiser with the TV show "Antique Roadshow" in 2004. He became invested in the history about two years ago when officials at the Dakota Buttes Museum asked him to join their board of directors.

It was then he mentioned his collection of drawings. Jacobsen donated copies of a few to the Hettinger museum, where they are on permanent display. He will give a presentation at the museum at 1 p.m. Mountain time Friday highlighting their history and details.

“I hope it’s worthwhile. People don’t know what’s going on with the pictures anymore. Somebody’s got to know about them and what they mean,” he said.

Ledger art

The drawings depict various aspects of Lakota culture and life during the time.

Jacobsen’s great aunt, Mary Collins, worked in Running Antelope, a place now known as Little Eagle, South Dakota. Jacobsen said she knew many people there, including Sitting Bull and Chief Gall. She spent 25 years there living and working among the people.

Ledger art gets its name from the type of paper used: lined pieces of paper usually from ledger books. Collins would hand random pieces of paper to those she met while handing out commodities. She would ask them to draw her a picture of a buffalo hunt or a Lakota ceremony with pencils or watercolor paints. Jacobsen never knew his great-aunt or why she did this, but he thinks she did it as a way to preserve the culture and heritage of those she met.

“She spoke fluent Lakota. Very very fluent. And in 1889, my grandmother joined her in Little Eagle as a school teacher, and she taught for three years there. So when my great aunt passed away, a lot of her pictures and some of her artifacts were passed to my grandmother, who then passed them to my father,” Jacobsen explained.

His father died in 1965, and he inherited his great-aunt’s collection when his siblings went through their father’s things. They knew Jacobsen has been interested in Native American culture since he was a child, so they gave him many of his father’s belongings. Among them was a manila folder that held the Lakota art.

One drawing depicts a man capturing a horse. He’s holding a long stick tool known as a coup stick, and the horse has a thunderbird tied to its tail. The drawing was done on what seems to be accounting ledger paper. People’s names and what they bought are written on the side. The piece was done by a Lakota artist named Jaw or Oki’cize Tawa, which translates to “His Fight.” Jacobsen said Jaw’s pictures are widespread among many museums, one being in Michigan. He has 18 of Jaw’s drawings in his collection.

Jacobsen cites his dad as reinforcing his interest in Native American culture. He would call Jacobsen “White Spider” in Lakota, and had hoped to go to Fort Yates with him but died before they could. Jacobsen eventually went there himself with the Public Health Service in 1968. He spent three years there, and at one point met a man whom Collins had baptized.

Jacobsen said he has done a lot of reading to learn about Lakota history and culture. He read many of his father’s old books from the early 1900s. Jacobsen once even contacted retired veteran and researcher Rodney Thomas in Washington state to look at his drawings. Thomas is an author and has given lectures about Native American art.

Jacobsen doesn't want the original drawings to be in a museum. He hopes that they will stay within the family.

“They mean a lot because it's family history, but not only family history but it’s the history of the people on Standing Rock,” he said.