A commemoration of 100 years of military air refueling brought tankers and fighter jets to the skies over Bismarck and the western North Dakota Badlands a week before the celebration of Independence Day.

The one-day U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command event around the nation on Tuesday involved more than 150 aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard, according to the military.

Flyovers were performed at major landmarks, population centers and Capitols in all 50 states. In North Dakota they included the capital of Bismarck and Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The North Dakota flyovers included a U.S. Air Force F-16 Falcon from the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing and a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.

"Air refueling propels our nation's air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential," Air Mobility Command Gen. Mike Minihan said. "It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history."

The first successful air refueling took place on June 27, 1923, 20 years after the Wright brothers’ first flight, according to the National Museum of the Air Force. Army Air Service 1st Lts. Virgil Hine and Frank Seifert, flying a DH-4B -- a two-seat, single-engine World War I biplane observation and bomber aircraft -- passed gasoline through a gravity hose to another DH-4B piloted by Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter. The feat was accomplished at the Army Air Service Station's Rockwell Field in San Diego.

“The first air refueling mission was literally pilots dangling a hose from their aircraft, and they were able to transfer 75 gallons of fuel at that point,” said Capt. Paxton Petitpas at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.

Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota was home to KC-135 refueling tankers from 1994-2011. It now has a drone mission.

Minihan said that “As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence. We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world."