Summit Carbon Solutions is hoping for a quick fix to the obstacles it faces with North Dakota regulators concerning its planned 2,000-mile interstate carbon dioxide storage pipeline. But intervenors in its permit application say the company needs to start over.

The state Pubic Service Commission on Aug. 4 rejected Summit's proposed 320-mile route in North Dakota, citing reasons including that Summit had not adequately addressed how the project would impact sensitive areas including cultural sites, some wildlife areas and unstable geological areas. The PSC in its order also said that Summit “has not taken the steps to address outstanding legitimate impacts expressed by landowners during the public comment or demonstrated why a reroute is not feasible.”

Summit filed a petition for reconsideration with the PSC last week in an attempt to address the issues. It requests a one-day hearing limited to the issues brought up in its petition.

North Dakota law says the PSC has 30 days to consider a petition. If 30 days passes without the three commissioners making a decision, the petition will be considered denied. The PSC declined to comment to the Tribune given this is a pending case.

Outside parties involved in the case have 10 days to file a response to Summit’s petition, which was delivered Aug. 18.

Some intervenors say they intend to challenge it.

The siting application has faced considerable opposition from landowners and stakeholders across North Dakota, with many voicing concerns regarding the pipeline's potential impacts on safety and property values. Summit says many in the state support the project, citing the voluntary easements it has secured with around 80% of landowners across the pipeline's original route.

Challenges continue

The Midwest Carbon Express pipeline will move CO2 emissions from dozens of ethanol plants in Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas and Minnesota to western North Dakota's Oliver County for permanent storage underground.

Summit submitted its siting application to the PSC in October 2022. The process entailed filing numerous forms, addressing the concerns of intervenors and attending five PSC public hearings held across the state, a process that will have to begin again if the petition gets rejected and Summit has to reapply.

Summit's petition contains reroutes, pushing the pipeline farther north of Bismarck and off certain landowner’s properties across the route. The company said it recognizes that in certain situations reroutes may make “additional notice and opportunity for hearing” needed, though it does not specify what situations these would be.

The petition also addresses the numerous concerns the PSC took up with its application, providing updates on the status of some, declaring others moot due to reroutes and giving a rationale as to why one cannot yet be fully addressed.

“Generally because there were a number of areas that were satisfied, we felt it was most prudent to respond to their concerns and not submit an entire new application,” Summit spokeswoman Sabrina Zenor told the Tribune.

Steven Leibel, David Knoll and Brian Jorde, attorneys for landowners on Summit’s originally proposed route, said they intend to challenge the petition. They argue that it contains too many changes, and that the company should go through a new application process.

“Their reconsideration, it’s a fallacy,” Knoll said. “You don’t reconsider something that was never put forth previously, so that’s dead on arrival procedurally.”

Summit’s petition anticipates similar arguments, but says a new application process would be unreasonable given that “the commission's order was not a wholesale rejection of Summit’s application.” It says that to "relitigate" the whole application would deprive the company of a “just, speedy, and inexpensive determination” process provided under the state’s Administrative Code.

Intervenors say Summit’s petition denies due process to landowners and other stakeholders.

“They already had (several) months to put on their case, they were accommodated with a number of hearings; they had every opportunity to put on as many people as they wanted and their best case wasn’t good enough,” Leibel said.

Representatives for other intervenors said they are not yet sure whether they will challenge Summit’s petition, but they share similar concerns with Leibel, Knoll and Jorde. These intervenors include Derrick Braaten, representing Emmons County; Randall Bakke and Brad Wiederholt, who represent two Bismarck-area developers and a former mayor; and Kevin Pranis, marketing manager for the Laborers’ District Council of Minnesota and North Dakota, a union.

“What Summit’s asking the commission for is pretty extraordinary,” Pranis said.

He said the union supports CO2 pipelines and wants to see Summit’s project built, but it takes issue with what he said is Summit’s lack of transparency around the construction firms involved.

“Is this your A-team that’s going to be doing this?” he asked.

The PSC in its Aug. 4 order said the union's “assertions in relation to SCS’s plans for the construction of the project are not applicable to the commission’s jurisdiction.” Pranis recognizes the PSC’s limits but said understanding the capabilities of who is constructing the project is part of the broader lack of clarity around citizen welfare that the PSC took issue with.

Along with pushing the route farther north of Bismarck, Summit proposes pipeline reroutes around parcels of land on properties owned by four specific landowners outside of Burleigh County that the PSC requested Summit address in the past. The new route avoids all but one of these parcels, but moves the pipeline off another part of the same landowner property, according to the petition. Summit says it is in continuous talks with the owner of that parcel to secure an easement.

Zenor said Summit is continuing to work through the voluntary easement process with landowners.

Leibel said rerouting the pipeline away from certain parcels is not necessarily satisfying for the landowners he represents.

“We have had a number of our clients who you know have expressed they want the pipeline off their land but at the same time I think a lot of those people have said, ‘You know, this not how we handle things where I’m happy to get it off my land, but I don’t know if my neighbor wants it and that’s hard for me to accept,’” he said.

Technical questions

Summit's petition also addresses other issues the PSC had with the application including avoidance areas such as wildlife management areas and locations with potential geological instability; a cultural resource survey; and the proposed route's proximity to BNI coal mining operations.

Summit said what the PSC's order refers to as game management areas are instead wetland sites where the federal government holds conservation easements with private landowners, and do not fall into the category of an avoidance area. Summit said it will still avoid impacting these by adjusting the route around the wetlands or using horizontal directional drilling, which is believed to cause less environmental disturbances than other construction methods.

The PSC order also raised concerns that Summit had not fully addressed how it would account for areas of potential geologic instability highlighted in a letter by the state Geological Survey. Summit's petition says that following a meeting with that agency, it contracted engineering consultants at Geosyntec who concluded the likelihood of landslides affecting the pipeline "generally appears to be low." State Geologist Ed Murphy said the role of the Geological Survey is to highlight the issue, but the PSC will determine the validity of the Geosyntec report.

An incomplete cultural resources report was at issue for Summit as well. The State Historic Preservation Office will not issue Summit a concurrence letter until assessments for the complete route are provided. The PSC order said "concurrence is commonly required."

Summit's petition said it cannot complete its cultural report because it is blocked from accessing land on around 9% of tracts on the route. Summit has filed over 50 lawsuits against landowners to grant the company survey access, and many of the cases are headed to the state Supreme Court. Summit requests that the PSC ignore SHPO concurrence for the time being granted that Summit completes the cultural report once it receives survey access, citing precedent with a ONEOK natural gas liquids transmission pipeline in 2019.

The PSC also sought more information on a segment of Summit's pipeline that would cross through land that is part of a BNI Coal mining permit area on property owned by Minnkota Power Cooperative. BNI sent the PSC a letter stating that the pipeline would not interfere with its mining operations. Summit also references an email from Guy Welch of the PSC's reclamation office that says the responsibility of avoiding adverse impacts to pipelines rests on the mining company.

Summit signed an agreement in 2022 to co-develop carbon storage facilities in and around Oliver County with Minnkota.

Summit maintains issues such as a potential reroute south of Bismarck and questions over property value are now moot given its claim that it has fully addressed concerns by moving the route farther north.

Summit's petition also said it will provide witnesses to testify to every one of the issues the PSC addressed in its order.

Prior to Summit’s petition, PSC Director of Public Utilities Victor Schock told the Tribune one of the biggest issues with the previously denied application was a lack of witness testimony from Summit regarding some of the commission's concerns.

When asked whether Summit would file a reapplication if its petition for reconsideration is denied, Zenor told the Tribune that Summit’s focus right now is to work on the petition.