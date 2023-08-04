A Roseglen woman is dead after reportedly being struck by a vehicle on state Highway 23 in Mountrail County.

Highway Patrol officers responding to a call around 3:45 a.m. Friday found the 31-year-old woman's body about a mile east of New Town. A witness said a vehicle had struck the woman and left the scene, the Patrol reported. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The FBI is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 763-569-8000, or the Patrol at 701-328-2447 or 701-328-9921.