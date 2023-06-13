The Interstate 94 Exit 156 westbound ramp is scheduled to temporarily close Wednesday for a sign installation project in Bismarck.

I-94 westbound will be reduced to one lane near the project. Work is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. The speed limit will be reduced and short delays are expected.

Separately, the city of Bismarck announced that Bowen Avenue will be closed until Monday evening for upcoming events at the Bismarck Event Center.

Avenue C between Mandan Street and Second Street will be closed to through traffic for approximately two hours Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., for tree trimming. Immediately following that closure, East Avenue C between Anderson Street and Griffin Street will be closed to through traffic for about two hours for the same reason. Avenue C should be reopened to traffic by 1 pm.