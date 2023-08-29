Four separate crashes along Interstate 94 in the Fargo metro area snarled early morning traffic Tuesday.

The crashes occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Three of them resulted from motorists driving too fast for traffic conditions, and failing to see that traffic was coming to a stop in front of them, the agency said.

One of the collisions involved four vehicles. One driver suffered minor injuries when the driver's vehicle rolled. Another crash happened in a construction zone where traffic was already congested.

There also were several near-miss collisions due to motorists failing to see emergency vehicles that were stopped with lights on trying to render aid to the motorists involved in the crashes, the Patrol said.