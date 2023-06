A North Dakota law enforcement crackdown in April resulted in 264 citations for distracted driving.

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." enforcement effort resulted in 611 total citations, according to the state Department of Transportation, including 148 for speeding and hundreds more for other traffic violations.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.