The change "will help eliminate barriers, allowing more North Dakotans to purchase a home, and encourage community stability," the commission said in a joint statement. Members are Gov. Doug Burgum, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Drew Wrigley. The commission oversees the Housing Finance Agency.

Acquisition cost limits for FirstHome and HomeAccess programs have increased from $349,525 to $481,176 for a single-family home, with higher limits for two- to four-unit dwellings. The maximum annual income limits of $96,800 to $128,685 have updated to a range of $100,400 to $127,420 depending on household size and the county in which the property is located.